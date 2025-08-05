Black Stone (BSM) Q2 EPS Jumps 83%

Key Points Black Stone Minerals delivered headline GAAP revenue and net income results well above analyst estimates, driven by a large non-cash derivative gain of $49.6 million.

Core operating metrics, including production, oil and gas revenue (GAAP), and distributable cash flow (non-GAAP), continued a downward trend year-over-year.

The company lowered its 2025 total production guidance to a range of 33 MBoe/d to 35 MBoe/d, from the previously disclosed range of 38 MBoe/d to 41 MBoe/d and cut its quarterly distribution, citing delayed natural gas activity and subdued near-term growth.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), a major owner of mineral and royalty interests across the United States, released its results on August 4, 2025. The most significant news: Black Stone Minerals reported GAAP revenue that far exceeded Wall Street expectations, thanks to a substantial $52.8 million gain on commodity derivatives, which included a large non-cash, unrealized mark-to-market item. Despite this top-line outperformance—GAAP revenue reached $159.5 million, above the $106.70 million analyst consensus (GAAP)—the actual underlying business faced ongoing headwinds. Production volumes, oil and gas sales revenue, and distributable cash flow all declined year-over-year; distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP metric, prompting management to cut distribution and lower forward production guidance. The quarter displayed headline gains masking operational softness, with management focused on future growth opportunities rather than current performance.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP, diluted) $0.53 $0.29 $0.29 83.0% Revenue (GAAP) N/A $106.7 million N/A N/A Adjusted EBITDA $84.2 million $100.2 million (16.0%) Distributable Cash Flow $74.8 million $92.5 million (19.2%) Production – Mineral & Royalty (MBoe/d) 33.2 38.2 (13.1%)

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Black Stone Minerals owns rights to produce oil and gas from approximately 16.8 million acres as of December 31, 2024, making money primarily by collecting royalties from producers on these lands. These interests generate revenue without taking on the costs or risks of drilling and production. The portfolio spans over 71,000 producing wells, diversified across major basins including the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville, which helps reduce exposure to regional risks.

Recently, the company's core focus has been on managing its vast mineral interests, expanding through targeted acquisitions, and building strategic partnerships. Its success hinges on maximizing drilling and leasing activity on its lands, maintaining regulatory compliance, and adapting to changing market prices for oil and natural gas. Strong hedging and disciplined capital management also help stabilize cash flow during volatile periods.

Quarter in Review: Revenue Surge Masks Declining Core Performance

The standout feature of the quarter was headline GAAP revenue soared past analyst estimates—primarily because of a $52.8 million mark-to-market gain on commodity derivatives. This windfall included $49.6 million from unrealized (non-cash) derivative gains, not from actual oil and gas sales. Management made clear that Core revenues from oil and gas sales (GAAP) fell to $102.0 million, a 6% drop from the prior quarter and a 7.6% drop from the second quarter of 2024.

Production metrics reflected a similar trend. Mineral and royalty production averaged 33.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d), down 3% from Q1 2025 and down 13% from the second quarter of 2024. This marks a persistent decline: total company production, including working interests, is down 14.4% year-over-year, due in part to the company's strategy of reducing exposure to cost-bearing working-interest wells. The continued year-over-year decline in working-interest volumes is consistent with the Partnership’s decision to farm out its working-interest participation, as observed in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, management explained in its release.

Price trends were mixed. While the average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent rose 8% year-over-year to $32.40, driven by a 51% increase in realized natural gas prices from the second quarter of 2024, realized oil prices dropped 17% per barrel from the second quarter of 2024. This means revenue growth from higher gas prices could not compensate for weaker oil prices and declining production volumes. Key oil and gas revenue was $102.0 million, down from both Q1 2025 and Q2 2024.

Strategic activity also continued during the period, with the company spent $31.2 million on acquisitions, mostly for non-producing royalty interests. Since September 2023 through the end of July 2025, total acquisition spend reached $172.3 million. New development agreements were announced, including a major partnership with Revenant Energy in the Shelby Trough covering approximately 270,000 gross acres and contractually obligating a rising number of wells over the next five years. Aethon Energy and other partners remain active, with 30 of more than 34 Permian Basin wells already drilled, and more set to begin producing later this year. In Louisiana, agreements accelerated drilling in the Haynesville, with 7 wells completed and more expected soon.

Despite ongoing acquisition and partnership activity, these steps have yet to meaningfully offset declines in production from older, legacy assets. In a backdrop of mostly natural gas-weighted production—about 73% of total output—activity remains concentrated in East Texas, the Louisiana Haynesville, and the Permian Basin. Management reported no new regulatory or compliance events, but continues to highlight the importance of adapting to environmental laws as a factor in its business outlook.

A major development for investors this quarter was the sharp drop in distributions. The company set its distribution at $0.30 per unit, a 20% decrease from the prior quarter’s payout. This ended several periods of steady or rising dividends. The coverage ratio, which compares distributable cash flow to payouts, improved to 1.18x, signaling a more conservative approach to cash returns. Leverage also improved, with outstanding debt falling from $99.0 million at the end of Q2 2025 to $71.0 million as of August 1, 2025. Hedge contracts provide some cash flow predictability: oil swaps are set at $71.22 per barrel for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2025 and gas swaps at $3.45 per million British thermal units for Q3 and Q4 2025, helping shield the company from commodity price swings.

Management lowered its full-year 2025 guidance for total production to 33–35 Mboe/d, down from the previous 38–41 MBoe/d target. The company explained, anticipate subdued production growth in the near term, driven by delayed increases in natural gas weighted activity. Looking ahead, managers remain focused on long-term contracts and increased drilling with new partners, forecasting that production will grow in 2026 and distributions will surpass the previous high-water mark over the next six years, according to management commentary.

Throughout the quarter, operational and financial performance showed familiar pressures common to the oil and gas royalty sector: lower volumes and prices hurt cash flow, even as financial hedges and asset acquisitions kept the company on a stable footing. The announced well commitments and major development programs could provide a source of growth beginning next year, but execution and market conditions remain crucial risks to watch.

The quarterly distribution was cut to $0.30 per unit, down 20% from the previous quarter.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

Management revised production guidance downward, now expecting 33–35 MBoe/d, citing slower natural gas activity and ongoing headwinds in base production. There is no updated numerical financial outlook for full-year revenue or distributable cash flow, but commentary focused on anticipated future growth from recent development agreements. The company reiterated its expectation that contractual drilling activity will rise in 2026 and that distributions could surpass previous highs within the next six years, according to management commentary.

As the year progresses, investors should watch for execution against new drilling contracts in the Shelby Trough, Haynesville, and Permian Basin. Key performance metrics to follow include reported production volumes, cash flow coverage of distributions, and any further changes to hedging positions or guidance. Regulatory compliance and the outcome of ongoing asset acquisitions may also materially affect results.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

