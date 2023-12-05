News & Insights

Black Sea's CPC Blend oil export fell 30% behind plan in November

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 05, 2023 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oil exports via Black Sea's Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) fell to 4.1 million metric tons in November from 5.4 million tons in an initial plan, two sources familiar with the port's operations said.

Oil loadings from the CPC terminal were suspended several times last month as a severe storm delayed loadings and Kazakhstan's oil output declined.

Oil loadings from the CPC terminal fell some 30% behind the plan, according to Reuters calculations.

As of Tuesday, as CPC oil terminal continued oil loadings, about five cargoes from the November loading plan had yet to sail.

Loading bigger Suezmax vessels, which can carry about 135,000 tons of oil, was prioritised over smaller Aframax, which can carry 80,000-100,000 tons, to maximise daily exports, one of the sources said.

The source added the loading plan for December had been revised and several export positions were postponed until January, but details were not available. The CPC Blend oil loading plan for December was initially set at 5.6 million tons.

A CPC pipeline representative declined to comment on the terminal operations.

Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk failed to ship some 1.2 million metric tons of the 2.34 million tons of crude initially scheduled for export and transit in November, market sources said and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.