Black Sea grain deal has done nothing for Russia - industry body

April 24, 2023 — 04:57 am EDT

April 24 (Reuters) - The head of the Russian Grain Union said on Monday the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukrainian agricultural exports had not yielded anything positive for Russia or helped facilitate supplies to the global market.

Russia has repeatedly criticised the initiative - brokered last July by Turkey and the United Nations - and has said it will walk away from the agreement on May 18 if Western restrictions blocking Russia's own agricultural and fertiliser exports are not addressed.

