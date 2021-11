Black sea CPC Blend oil exports set to rise 5% in Dec vs Nov -schedule

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Black sea CPC Blend crude oil BFO-CPC exports have been set at 5.78 million tonnes for December compared to 5.32 million tonnes in the latest version of the November plan, the schedule showed on Tuesday.

On a daily basis CPC Blend exports will rise 5.1% in December from November, Reuters calculations showed.

(Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

