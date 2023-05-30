Black Sage Technologies To Partner With GM Defense To Advance On-the-Move C-UAS Solution

(RTTNews) - GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies announced a teaming agreement to explore the development of a Counter Unmanned Aerial System solution for use on GM Defense military vehicles provided to global defense and government customers. The companies will collaborate on the research, development and market viability of a C-UAS solution, on properties such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle.

"GM Defense's expertise in vehicle design and manufacturing, combined with our experience in C-UAS technology, will allow us to deliver a solution that is both effective and reliable," said Ann Wood, Black Sage president.

Black Sage, a unit of High Point Aerotechnologies, develops and integrates counter autonomous system solutions serving military, internal security, and critical infrastructure protection missions.

