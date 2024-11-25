News & Insights

Black Rock Mining Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 25, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Black Rock Mining Limited (AU:BKT) has released an update.

Black Rock Mining Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. This development marks a positive step forward for the Tanzanian graphite developer, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and leadership. Investors in the sector may find this a promising sign for the company’s future growth prospects.

