News & Insights

Stocks

Black Rock Mining Gains POSCO Investment Boost

October 27, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Black Rock Mining Limited (AU:BKT) has released an update.

Black Rock Mining Limited has secured a US$40 million equity investment from POSCO International Corporation, enhancing its financial strategy for the Mahenge Graphite Project in Tanzania. This strategic partnership also includes a long-term offtake agreement for graphite concentrate, de-risking the company’s pathway to production. Additionally, Black Rock has signed a US$179 million facilities agreement with various banks to further develop the project.

For further insights into AU:BKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.