Black Rock Mining Gains POSCO Investment Boost

Black Rock Mining Limited (AU:BKT) has released an update.

Black Rock Mining Limited has secured a US$40 million equity investment from POSCO International Corporation, enhancing its financial strategy for the Mahenge Graphite Project in Tanzania. This strategic partnership also includes a long-term offtake agreement for graphite concentrate, de-risking the company’s pathway to production. Additionally, Black Rock has signed a US$179 million facilities agreement with various banks to further develop the project.

For further insights into AU:BKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.