Black Rock Coffee Bar Targets 1,000 Stores as Loyalty Fuels Growth Plan

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) executives outlined the company’s growth strategy, store economics and competitive positioning during a William Blair consumer event, emphasizing plans to sustain rapid unit expansion while leaning on customer loyalty, store-level execution and a differentiated café format.

Sharon Zackfia, group head of consumer at William Blair, introduced the company as a fast-growing coffee-centered chain that began in the Pacific Northwest and is now based in Phoenix. She said the concept is growing at around a 20% clip and has produced consistently positive same-store sales in a rapidly growing category.

Management Highlights Store Experience and Culture

Chief Executive Mark Davis said Black Rock Coffee Bar started in 2008 and now operates in seven states, predominantly west of Denver and Dallas, including California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona. He said the company is approaching 200 units and has guided to ending the year around 220 locations.

Davis said a key distinction for Black Rock is that its stores combine drive-through service with lobby spaces that include garage doors, furniture, lighting, music and ambiance. He said the company’s mission centers on “connection, caffeine and community,” with baristas playing a central role in the guest experience. Davis cited guest satisfaction levels of about 93% to 96%.

On product quality, Davis said Black Rock roasts coffee in small batches and that beverages containing coffee are typically served 10 to 14 days after roasting. He also pointed to the Americano being among the company’s top 10 product mix items as evidence of coffee quality.

Davis also emphasized the company’s operating culture, saying store leaders are taught business acumen early, including budgeting, sales levers, retention, guest satisfaction and profitability. He said store leads typically make about $65,000 to $75,000, multi-store leads make about $75,000 to $85,000, and area managers can make upward of $100,000. He said profit sharing and performance rankings help drive engagement and retention.

Long-Term Growth Algorithm Targets 20% Expansion

Chief Financial Officer Rodd Booth said the company ended last year with 181 units and is targeting 36 new units in 2026. He said the company expects 2026 revenue of $255 million to $257 million, mid-single-digit comparable sales, consolidated EBITDA of $33.5 million to $34.5 million and net capital investment of $40 million to $41 million.

Booth said that capital plan supports the 36 stores planned for 2026 as well as the early 2027 class. He said Black Rock reported a 29.6% store-level margin in the first quarter of 2026, crediting store teams for managing operations, guest connections, turn times and speed of service.

Longer term, Booth said the company is targeting 20% annual unit growth, with a goal of reaching 1,000 units by 2035. He said management believes mid-single-digit comparable sales are sustainable over the long term, supported by new markets, digital initiatives, loyalty and guest engagement. Booth also said company-level EBITDA is expected to outpace revenue growth as the company leverages general and administrative expenses.

Executives Address Competitive Positioning and Market Portability

Asked by Zackfia how Black Rock fits into a competitive coffee landscape, Davis said many peers are drive-through-only, while Black Rock combines drive-through capability with an in-store lobby experience. He said the company competes in markets with other major brands and cited a converted store near a Dutch Bros. location that opened at roughly $28,000 in weekly sales and is now doing about $35,000.

Davis said Black Rock’s sales mix is about 55% coffee and that its customer base tends to be between 18 and 45 years old, with “a little bit more mature” demographics and more disposable income than some competitors.

On geographic expansion, Davis said the company could reach 1,000 units within its existing seven states. He identified Austin, California, Colorado and Arizona as strong development markets. He said the 2027 pipeline is complete and that the company may add a new state in 2028, though he said it is not necessary for reaching the current long-term unit target.

Davis cited Phoenix as one of Black Rock’s most competitive markets and among its highest average-unit-volume markets, with AUV north of $1.6 million and growing. He said the company’s three California stores are its most profitable and highest-sales locations, and that two stores opened this year are performing in line with those units. In Colorado, he said the company has grown from four stores four years ago to 20 by the end of this year, with stores averaging around $1.5 million.

Unit Economics, Cannibalization and Capital Efficiency

Booth said Black Rock models each new store to reach slightly below the current system average AUV of $1.3 million at 18 months, with store-level margins slightly below 29.6% as stores ramp. He said less mature markets may take about three years to reach company-level profitability, while more mature markets typically take about two years. The company targets a 35% cash-on-cash return in year one.

Booth said the 2025 class had an average net investment of about $650,000 per store. He said the company is working to remain capital efficient by balancing deal types, including build-to-suit locations, ground leases, conversions and end caps.

Executives also addressed investor concerns about cannibalization, particularly in Phoenix. Davis said the company placed three stores near high-volume locations doing about $2.5 million in annual volume, which affected comparable sales but relieved pressure on those stores and created a path to higher combined sales. He said those three sales-transfer stores will lap in September and that six upcoming Phoenix stores are expected to have no sales transfer.

Booth said the transaction decline highlighted on the company’s first-quarter call was partly related to Phoenix sales transfer and partly to lapping outsized transaction growth from the launch of the company’s loyalty program and app in June 2024.

Loyalty Program Reaches Two-Thirds of Transactions

Davis said loyalty accounts for 66% of transactions roughly a year and a half after launch. He said the top quartile of loyalty members visits 10 to 15 times per month, while the second group visits five to 10 times per month. He said the company sees opportunity to increase frequency among the third and fourth quartiles, which visit around five times per month.

Davis said Black Rock increased its marketing budget from 1% to 2% of sales, with the goal of using paid media to attract new customers and segmentation to encourage existing customers to visit more often.

Asked about consumer pressure from higher gas prices, Davis said management is not currently seeing sensitivity in transaction trends, though he acknowledged that a major spike in gas prices would have some effect.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB)

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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