Black Rifle Coffee Company Stock (BRCC) Opinions on Recent Stock Offering

Recent chatter on X about Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) has been ignited by the announcement of a new public offering of Class A shares, priced at a significant discount. Many users are expressing concern over the stock's sharp decline, with shares sliding post-announcement, reflecting a broader unease about the company's financial strategy. The discussion often centers on the dilution of shareholder value, with some questioning the long-term viability of the veteran-founded coffee brand.
Additionally, posts on X have highlighted mixed feelings about BRCC's corporate decisions and public image, with some pointing to past controversies and perceived shifts in the company’s core values. Frustration is palpable as users debate the stock's dramatic fall from its highs, with a few suggesting that management missteps are to blame. This ongoing dialogue paints a complex picture of a company at a critical juncture, as reported in recentfinancial newsupdates.
Black Rifle Coffee Company Insider Trading Activity
Black Rifle Coffee Company insiders have traded $BRCC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN M KADENACY purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- EVAN HAFER purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- KATHRYN P DICKSON purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000
Black Rifle Coffee Company Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of Black Rifle Coffee Company stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 825,000 shares (+300.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,724,249
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 634,743 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,326,612
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 556,759 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,163,626
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 451,189 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $942,985
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 437,359 shares (+204.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $914,080
- RIVERWATER PARTNERS LLC removed 330,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $691,558
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 247,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $518,104
Black Rifle Coffee Company Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRCC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025
Black Rifle Coffee Company Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRCC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BRCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $4.0 on 07/17/2025
- Leonid Timashev from DA Davidson set a target price of $3.0 on 03/19/2025
- George Kelly from Roth MKM set a target price of $2.5 on 03/05/2025
