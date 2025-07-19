Black Rifle Coffee Company Stock (BRCC) Opinions on Recent Stock Offering

Recent chatter on X about Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) has been ignited by the announcement of a new public offering of Class A shares, priced at a significant discount. Many users are expressing concern over the stock's sharp decline, with shares sliding post-announcement, reflecting a broader unease about the company's financial strategy. The discussion often centers on the dilution of shareholder value, with some questioning the long-term viability of the veteran-founded coffee brand.

Additionally, posts on X have highlighted mixed feelings about BRCC's corporate decisions and public image, with some pointing to past controversies and perceived shifts in the company’s core values. Frustration is palpable as users debate the stock's dramatic fall from its highs, with a few suggesting that management missteps are to blame. This ongoing dialogue paints a complex picture of a company at a critical juncture, as reported in recentfinancial newsupdates.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Black Rifle Coffee Company Insider Trading Activity

Black Rifle Coffee Company insiders have traded $BRCC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN M KADENACY purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

EVAN HAFER purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

KATHRYN P DICKSON purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Black Rifle Coffee Company Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of Black Rifle Coffee Company stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Black Rifle Coffee Company Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRCC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Black Rifle Coffee Company, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRCC forecast page.

Black Rifle Coffee Company Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRCC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BRCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $4.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Leonid Timashev from DA Davidson set a target price of $3.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 George Kelly from Roth MKM set a target price of $2.5 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.