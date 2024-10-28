Black Mammoth Metals Raises $3.22 Million in Private Placement

Black Mammoth Metals (TSE:BMM) has released an update.

Black Mammoth Metals has successfully closed a private placement, raising $3.22 million through the sale of units that include common shares and purchase warrants. The funds will be utilized for exploration properties, general working capital, and potential acquisitions, highlighting the company’s strategic growth ambitions in the mining sector.

