Black Knight To Buy Top Of Mind Networks For About $250 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Black Knight Inc. (BKI) said that it agreed to buy Top of Mind Networks, developer of Surefire, customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation system for the mortgage industry, for about $250 million in cash.

Top of Mind was previously majority owned by Primus Capital, with significant minority ownership by the company's original founders.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Black Knight anticipates the acquisition of Top of Mind will contribute about $13 million in incremental revenue to Black Knight's Origination Software business in the second half of 2021.

