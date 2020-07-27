Black Knight To Buy Optimal Blue For Enterprise Value Of $1.8 Bln

(RTTNews) - Black Knight Inc. (BKI) said that it agreed to buy Optimal Blue, a provider of secondary market solutions and actionable data services, from a private equity firm GTCR for an enterprise value of $1.8 billion.

Black Knight noted that it will combine its Compass Analytics business with Optimal Blue in a newly formed entity with minority co-investors Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P or THL. Cannae and THL will each own about 20% of the new entity. Black Knight will own about 60% of the new entity.

Black Knight expects to complete the deal in the third quarter of 2020.

