Black Knight Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY22 In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) reported Tuesday that net earnings attributable to Black Knight increased to $60.7 million or $0.39 per share from $47.1 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.66 per share compared to$0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased 13 percent to $386.2 million from $342.1 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue growth was 11 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.62 per share on revenue of $381.05 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We enter 2022 with significant momentum following a record sales year in 2021 and with laser focus to continue our strong execution of our strategic initiatives," said Chairman and CEO Anthony Jabbour.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.63 to $2.72 per share on revenues between $1.593 billion and $1.612 billion, with organic revenue growth of 7 to 8 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.66 per share and revenues of $1.60 billion for the year.

