Black Knight Q4 Profit Surges, Results Beat Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Black Knight Inc. (BKI) reported Tuesday that its net earnings for the fourth quarter surged to $47.1 million or $0.30 per share from $12.9 million or $0.09 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for quarter were $0.60 per share, compared to $0.54 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 14 percent to $342.1 million from $300.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted revenues rose to $342.2 million from $300.2 million in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share on revenues of $337.78 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2021, Black Knight forecast revenues and adjusted revenues in a range of $1.394 billion to $1.422 billion, which represents growth of 13 percent to 15 percent, and organic revenues growth of 5 percent to 7 percent. The company also projected adjusted earnings in a range of $2.11 to 2.22 per share.

The Street expects earnings of $2.35 per share for the year on revenues of $1.41 billion.

