Black Knight Q3 Earnings Down, But Beat Estimates; Ups Annual Outlook Above View

(RTTNews) - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) on Monday reported lower earnings despite revenue growth. Earnings, however, beat the Street estimates. The company also raised its full-year revenue as well as earnings outlook, better than analysts' view.

Net earnings were $53.4 million or $0.34 per share in the third quarter, lower than $127.8 million or $0.82 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

The prior-year period included a non-cash gain of $88.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted share from Dun & Bradstreet's initial public offering and concurrent private placement.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $93.1 million or $0.60 per share, that beat the average estimate of twelve analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 21% to $378 million on 10% organic revenue growth. The consensus estimate was for $370.68 million.

Looking forward to the full-year, Black Knight raised its revenue as well as earnings outlook.

The company expects revenue in the range of $1.466 billion- $1.472 billion compared with the prior outlook of $1.447 billion- $1.463 billion. EPS for the full-year is expected between $2.34- $2.36, up from $2.23- $2.29.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion for the period.

