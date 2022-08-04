Black Knight Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) reported second quarter adjusted EPS of $0.65, an increase of 14% from last year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.64, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net earnings attributable to Black Knight was $40.3 million compared to $39.7 million, prior year. EPS was $0.26 compared to $0.25.

Revenues were $394.5 million, an increase of 9%. Organic revenue growth was 7%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $393.38 million in revenue.

