BKI

Black Knight Q2 Profit Rises; Adj. EPS, Revenues Miss View

August 03, 2023 — 08:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Software, data and analytics company Black Knight, Inc. (BKI), which is in deal to be acquired by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), reported Thursday that its second-quarter net earnings attributable to the company increased to $55.3 million from last year's $40.3 million.

Earnings per share were $0.35, compared to $0.26 in the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings were $69.2 million or $0.44 per share, compared to last year's $100.5 million or $0.65 per share.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues declined 7 percent to $368.2 million from last year's $394.5 million. Revenue declined 4% on an organic basis. The Street was looking for revenues of $376.51 million.

As a result of the proposed ICE Transaction, Black Knight said it has suspended the practice of providing guidance.

In addition, the company will not be hosting a conference call related to its second quarter 2023 financial results.

