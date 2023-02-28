Black Knight Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Knight Inc. (BKI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $17.6 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $60.7 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Black Knight Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80.5 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $383.5 million from $386.2 million last year.

Black Knight Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $17.6 Mln. vs. $60.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $383.5 Mln vs. $386.2 Mln last year.

