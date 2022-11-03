Markets
BKI

Black Knight Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

November 03, 2022 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Black Knight Inc. (BKI) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $30 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $53.4 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Black Knight Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86.6 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $386.7 million from $378 million last year.

Black Knight Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $30 Mln. vs. $53.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $386.7 Mln vs. $378 Mln last year.

