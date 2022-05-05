Black Knight Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Knight Inc. (BKI) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $364.6 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $54.1 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Black Knight Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $97.3 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $387.2 million from $349.7 million last year.

Black Knight Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $364.6 Mln. vs. $54.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.35 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.6 -Revenue (Q1): $387.2 Mln vs. $349.7 Mln last year.

