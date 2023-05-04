Black Knight Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Knight Inc. (BKI) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $141.8 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $364.6 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Black Knight Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.8 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $382.2 million from $387.2 million last year.

Black Knight Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $141.8 Mln. vs. $364.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.5 -Revenue (Q1): $382.2 Mln vs. $387.2 Mln last year.

