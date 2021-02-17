Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Yearly Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.5% to US$80.29 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.2b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Black Knight surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.73 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Black Knight after the latest results. NYSE:BKI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Black Knight's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$1.40b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 2.7% to US$1.69 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.41b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.63 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Black Knight's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$99.36, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Black Knight analyst has a price target of US$110 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$95.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Black Knight is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Black Knight's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Black Knight's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.1%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Black Knight is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Black Knight following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$99.36, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Black Knight going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Black Knight (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.