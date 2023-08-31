Black Knight Inc - (BKI) Price Target Increased by 9.06% to 76.09

The average one-year price target for Black Knight Inc - (NYSE:BKI) has been revised to 76.09 / share. This is an increase of 9.06% from the prior estimate of 69.77 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.73 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.41% from the latest reported closing price of 75.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 824 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Knight Inc -. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 7.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKI is 0.32%, a decrease of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.01% to 167,230K shares. The put/call ratio of BKI is 9.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,939K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,883K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,565K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,182K shares, representing a decrease of 42.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 29.73% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,243K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,677K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 5,500K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 4,880K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Black Knight Background Information

Black Knight, Inc. is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage its robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

