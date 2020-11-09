Black Knight Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Black Knight, Inc. (BKI), a provider of software, data and analytics solutions, raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020, following the closing of the Optimal Blue acquisition.

For fiscal 2020, Black Knight now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.03 to $2.07 per share on revenues and adjusted revenues between $1.229 billion and $1.235 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.94 to $1.99 per share on revenues and adjusted revenues between $1.170 billion and $1.184 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.98 per share on revenues of $1.19 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"The acquisition of Optimal Blue and sharp focus on delivering innovative solutions to transform the industry gives us confidence that we can continue to create superior shareholder value over the long-term," said Black Knight Chairman Bill Foley.

The company completed the acquisition of Optimal Blue on September 15.

