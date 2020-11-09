Markets
BKI

Black Knight Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Black Knight, Inc. (BKI), a provider of software, data and analytics solutions, raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020, following the closing of the Optimal Blue acquisition.

For fiscal 2020, Black Knight now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.03 to $2.07 per share on revenues and adjusted revenues between $1.229 billion and $1.235 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.94 to $1.99 per share on revenues and adjusted revenues between $1.170 billion and $1.184 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.98 per share on revenues of $1.19 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"The acquisition of Optimal Blue and sharp focus on delivering innovative solutions to transform the industry gives us confidence that we can continue to create superior shareholder value over the long-term," said Black Knight Chairman Bill Foley.

The company completed the acquisition of Optimal Blue on September 15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular