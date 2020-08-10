Black Knight Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, Black Knight, Inc. (BKI), a provider of software, data and analytics solutions, raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, Black Knight now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.94 to $1.99 per share on revenues and adjusted revenues between $1.170 billion and $1.184 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.90 to $1.97 per share on revenues and adjusted revenues between $1.164 billion and $1.184 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.93 per share on revenues of $1.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted that the guidance is provided for Black Knight on a standalone basis. It intends to provide an update on the overall financial profile and outlook for the combined company at or around the time of closing of the Optimal Blue acquisition.

On July 27, Black Knight agreed to buy Optimal Blue, a provider of secondary market solutions and actionable data services, from private equity firm GTCR for an enterprise value of $1.8 billion. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

