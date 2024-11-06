Black Hills reports Q3 EPS 35c, consensus 48c

Reports Q3 revenue $401.6M, consensus $446.18M. “We are on track to achieve our 2024 earnings guidance as we continue to execute on our strategy while navigating ongoing cost pressures and mild weather,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills (BKH) Corp. “Our team made progress on our regulatory initiatives, with new natural gas utility rates effective in Arkansas and a constructive settlement reached in Iowa. We also completed our key financing activities for the year, ending the quarter at our long-term capitalization target of 55% debt.”

