Black Hills Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp. (BKH) reported that its fourth-quarter net income available for common stock decreased to $69.2 million from $86.6 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations were $69.2 million or $1.13 per share compared to $61.0 million or $1.05 per share last year.

Revenue was $477.7 million, down from $501.2 million in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.09 per share and revenues of $555.29 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2020 earnings per share available for common stock, as adjusted in the range of $3.55 to $3.75. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.68 per share.

