Black Hills Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp. (BKH) Monday reported second-quarter net income of $21.0 million or $0.33 per share, up from $14.6 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter decreased to $326.9 million from $333.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.32 per share and revenues of $395.88 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Moving ahead, Black Hills continues to expects adjusted earnings of $3.45 to $3.65 per share. Analysts currently expect earnings of $3.56 per share.

