Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Black Hills's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Black Hills had US$4.46b of debt, up from US$3.62b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

A Look At Black Hills' Liabilities

NYSE:BKH Debt to Equity History December 21st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Black Hills had liabilities of US$758.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.35b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.2m as well as receivables valued at US$199.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.90b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$4.33b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.8, it's fair to say Black Hills does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 2.8 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Notably, Black Hills's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, which isn't ideal given the debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Black Hills can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Black Hills burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

To be frank both Black Hills's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. We should also note that Integrated Utilities industry companies like Black Hills commonly do use debt without problems. Taking into account all the aforementioned factors, it looks like Black Hills has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn't float our boat. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Black Hills you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

