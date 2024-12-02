Black Hills natural gas utility receives approval for new rates in Iowa

Black Hills (BKH) announced that its Iowa natural gas utility, Black Hills/Iowa Gas Utility Company doing business as Black Hills Energy, received approval from the Iowa Utilities Commission of a settlement agreement for new rates. The new rates are designed to recover approximately $100M of pipeline system investments since the utility’s last general rate filing in 2021. “We are pleased to receive approval of a settlement that supports our commitment to our Iowa customers and communities to deliver safe and reliable natural gas service,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “Our investments made on behalf of our customers are essential to supporting continued resilience of our Iowa natural gas system.” The approved black box settlement agreement will generate approximately $15M of new annual revenues based on a weighted average cost of capital of 7.21%. In January 2025, final approved rates will replace interim rates in place since May 11..

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.