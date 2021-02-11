Black Hills Corporation Just Missed Revenue By 9.5%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues came in 9.5% below expectations, at US$1.7b. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of US$3.65 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:BKH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Black Hills' six analysts is for revenues of US$1.98b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 5.8% to US$3.86. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.98b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.86 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$70.88. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Black Hills, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$79.00 and the most bearish at US$64.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Black Hills is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Black Hills' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Black Hills' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 17% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.7% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Black Hills is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$70.88, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Black Hills. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Black Hills analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Black Hills (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

