Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.595 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.31% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.04, the dividend yield is 3.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKH was $65.04, representing a -10.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.78 and a 14.07% increase over the 52 week low of $57.02.

BKH is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). BKH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports BKH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.02%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bkh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

