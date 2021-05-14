Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.565 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BKH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.01, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKH was $67.01, representing a -6.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.34 and a 28.94% increase over the 52 week low of $51.97.

BKH is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). BKH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.68. Zacks Investment Research reports BKH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.89%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

This marks the 3rd quarter that BKH has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 18.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BKH at 0.59%.

