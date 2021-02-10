Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.565 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.61% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKH was $62.48, representing a -27.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.97 and a 29.98% increase over the 52 week low of $48.07.

BKH is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). BKH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.65. Zacks Investment Research reports BKH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.22%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

