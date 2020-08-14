Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.535 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BKH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.96, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKH was $58.96, representing a -32.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.12 and a 22.65% increase over the 52 week low of $48.07.

BKH is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). BKH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16. Zacks Investment Research reports BKH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.14%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKH as a top-10 holding:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWV with an increase of 49.45% over the last 100 days. IWN has the highest percent weighting of BKH at 0.39%.

