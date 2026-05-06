Black Hills Corp Reveals Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $131.0 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $134.3 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Black Hills Corp reported adjusted earnings of $135.1 million or $1.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $780.7 million from $805.2 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $131.0 Mln. vs. $134.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $780.7 Mln vs. $805.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.25 To $ 4.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.