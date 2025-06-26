Black Hills Corp. Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment to Clean Energy and Community Impact

Black Hills Corp. released its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, detailing progress in emissions reduction and community investment.

Black Hills Corp. has released its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to providing safe and cost-effective energy solutions while advancing sustainability goals. President and CEO Linn Evans emphasized that sustainability is integral to the company's operations, showcasing a 38% reduction in electric utility emissions since 2005 and a target of 40% reduction by 2030, with aspirations for net-zero natural gas utility emissions by 2035. The report highlights various initiatives, including the development of coal to hydrogen technology, the acquisition of a renewable natural gas facility in Iowa, and programs that have helped customers save energy. Additionally, the company reported an economic impact of approximately $1.5 billion in 2024 and continued efforts to foster a supportive workplace culture for its employees. For more details, the full report is available on their website.

Black Hills Corp. reported a 38% reduction in electric utility emissions since 2005 and is on track to achieve a 40% reduction by 2030 and 70% by 2040, demonstrating strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

The company’s acquisition of a renewable natural gas facility in Iowa is expected to produce enough RNG to heat over 1,800 homes annually, highlighting expansion in renewable energy solutions.

Black Hills Corp. achieved a total economic impact of approximately $1.5 billion in 2024, showcasing its significant contribution to local economies and communities.

Through charitable contributions and employee engagement, the company managed to raise substantial funds for community support, strengthening workplace culture and community ties.

What is the main focus of Black Hills Corp.'s 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report?

The report showcases the company’s commitment to a resilient energy future through safe and cost-effective energy solutions.

How much has Black Hills Corp. reduced its electric utility emissions?

The company reported a 38% reduction in electric utility emissions since 2005 and aims for a 40% reduction by 2030.

What initiatives does Black Hills Corp. have for renewable energy?

Black Hills Corp. acquired a renewable natural gas facility expected to heat over 1,800 homes annually.

How does Black Hills Corp. support community initiatives?

The company contributed approximately $3.8 million in charitable giving and energy assistance, impacting local communities positively.

Where can I read the full 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report?

The complete report is available at blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability.

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $BKH stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

RAPID CITY, S.D., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced the release of its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, showcasing the company’s continued commitment to a resilient energy future through safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions.





“For 141 years, we’ve powered progress through the delivery of electricity and natural gas. Today, our sustainability efforts are integrated into every part of our business,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “This year’s report reflects the dedication of our employees and our belief that a diverse mix of energy sources is the foundation for long-term success in meeting our customers’ evolving energy needs.”







Driving meaningful progress







The 2024 report highlights Black Hills Corp.’s achievements across environmental, economic and governance priorities. The company reported a 38% reduction in electric utility emissions since 2005 and is on track to reduce emissions 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040. It also continues to advance toward its goal of net zero natural gas utility emissions by 2035.







Additional highlights include:











Innovating for a resilient energy future:



Expanding renewable energy solutions:



Empowering customer choice:



Investing in communities:



Strengthening workplace culture:



To learn more about the company’s progress and sustainability commitments, visit



blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability



to view the full 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report.







Black Hills Corporation







Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.







Investor Relations







Sal Diaz





605-399-5079





Investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com







24-Hour Media Relations Line







888-242-3969



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.