Black Hills Corp. Receives Approval for New Natural Gas Rates in Kansas

Black Hills Corp. announces Kansas utility rate approval, enhancing service and generating $15.2 million in annual revenue starting August 1, 2025.

Black Hills Corp. announced that its Kansas natural gas utility subsidiary has received approval from the Kansas Corporation Commission for a settlement agreement regarding new rates, which will allow the recovery of approximately $118 million in system investments since the last rate filing in 2021. The approved agreement will lead to an annual revenue increase of approximately $15.2 million, effective August 1, 2025, and will support enhanced safety and reliability for the company’s 120,000 customers in Kansas. The settlement also permits the continued use of the Gas System Reliability Surcharge (GSRS) for pipeline replacements and the filing of an abbreviated case for future capital expenditures. Black Hills Corp. serves 1.35 million gas and electric utility customers across eight states.

Approval of new rates allows recovery of approximately $118 million in system investments, supporting infrastructure and operational improvements.

The settlement will generate approximately $10.8 million in new annual revenues, enhancing the company's financial stability.

The continuation of the Gas System Reliability Surcharge funds accelerated, safety-focused pipeline replacement, promoting safety and reliability in natural gas service.

Approval for an abbreviated case allows for future capital investments to be considered, indicating ongoing growth and operational upgrades.

The approval of the rate increase may lead to customer dissatisfaction or backlash, especially if customers are already struggling with inflation and increased costs of living.

The reliance on forward-looking statements in the release presents an inherent risk, as actual results may diverge significantly from expectations, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The use of a "black box" settlement agreement might raise concerns regarding transparency, as it obscures the specific details of the rate-setting process, which could lead to public skepticism.

What recent approval did Black Hills Corp. receive in Kansas?

Black Hills Corp. received approval from the Kansas Corporation Commission for new natural gas rates totaling approximately $118 million.

When will the new natural gas rates take effect?

The new rates will be effective starting on August 1, 2025.

What is the expected revenue increase from the new rates?

The new rate agreement is expected to generate approximately $15.2 million in annual base rate revenue increase.

How many customers does Black Hills serve in Kansas?

Black Hills Corp. serves approximately 120,000 natural gas customers in Kansas.

What is the purpose of the Gas System Reliability Surcharge (GSRS)?

The GSRS funds accelerated, safety-focused pipeline replacement across the state, ensuring safe gas service delivery.

$BKH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $BKH stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BKH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

$BKH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BKH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward DeArias from BMO Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $66.0 on 02/07/2025

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its natural gas utility subsidiary in Kansas received approval from the Kansas Corporation Commission of a unanimous settlement agreement for new rates. The new rates will provide recovery of approximately $118 million of system investments since the utility’s last general rate filing in 2021 and inflationary impacts on costs of delivering safe and reliable natural gas service.





“This approval will support our ability to safely and reliably serve our customers and communities in Kansas,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “We take great pride in our responsibility to deliver the dependable natural gas service our 120,000 Kansas customers depend upon every day.”





The approved black box settlement agreement will generate approximately $10.8 million of new annual revenues and migrate approximately $4.4 million in annual rider revenue to base rates for a total annual base rate revenue increase of $15.2 million. The new rates will be effective on Aug. 1, 2025.





The approved settlement allows the company to continue using the Gas System Reliability Surcharge (GSRS) to fund accelerated, safety-focused pipeline replacement across the state and included approval of a new insurance tracker with deferred accounting treatment. The settlement also includes approval for the company to file an abbreviated case at a later date that includes the addition of capital placed in service through Dec. 31, 2025.







Black Hills Corp.







Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at



www.blackhillscorp.com



.







Investor Relations







Sal Diaz







investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com









24-Hour Media Relations Line







888-242-3969







Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This news release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including anticipated revenues from the new rate increase. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time.





New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



