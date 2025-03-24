Black Hills Corp. Receives Approval for New Electric Rates in Colorado, Effective March 22, 2025

Black Hills Corp.'s Colorado subsidiary received approval for new electric rates, effective March 22, 2025, addressing $370 million in investments.

Black Hills Corp. announced that its electric utility subsidiary in Colorado has received approval from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission for new rates, effective March 22, 2025. These rates will allow the recovery of approximately $370 million in system investments and address inflationary impacts on customer service costs, resulting in an estimated annual revenue increase of $17 million. The rates are based on a weighted average cost of capital of 6.90%, with a capital structure of 47-49% equity and 51-53% debt, and a projected return on equity between 9.3% and 9.5%. The company has until April 7, 2025, to file for a rehearing or reconsideration of the approval. Black Hills Corp. serves 1.35 million utility customers across eight states.

Potential Positives

Approval of new rates will allow Black Hills Corp. to recover approximately $370 million in system investments since the last rate filing in 2016, enhancing financial stability.

The new rates are expected to generate approximately $17.0 million in new annual revenues, supporting business growth and operational improvements.

The weighted average cost of capital set at 6.90% provides a balanced capital structure, with a favorable return on equity range between 9.3% to 9.5%.

The regulatory approval reflects confidence from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission in Black Hills Corp.'s management and investment strategies.

Potential Negatives

The approval of the new rates, while providing additional revenue, highlights the company's reliance on regulatory approval for financial growth, which can be a sign of vulnerability to changing regulatory environments.

There is a potential risk that the anticipated revenue from the new rate increase may not materialize as expected, given the company's acknowledgment of various risks and uncertainties affecting actual results.

The press release indicates the company's capital structure is heavily leveraged (51% to 53% debt), which could raise concerns regarding financial stability and increased interest obligations.

FAQ

What recent approval did Black Hills Corp. obtain?

Black Hills Corp. received approval from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission for new rates effective March 22, 2025.

How much new annual revenue will the new rates generate?

The new rates are expected to provide approximately $17.0 million of new annual revenues.

What is the purpose of the approved rate increase?

The rate increase will recover about $370 million in system investments and inflationary impacts since the last filing in 2016.

What is the weighted average cost of capital for the approved rates?

The weighted average cost of capital is set at 6.90% with a capital structure of 47%-49% equity and 51%-53% debt.

When is the deadline for filing a request for rehearing?

The deadline for filing a request for rehearing is April 7, 2025.

$BKH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $BKH stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RAPID CITY, S.D., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its electric utility subsidiary in Colorado received approval from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission for new rates. The approved new rates will provide recovery of approximately $370 million of system investments since the utility’s last general rate filing in 2016 and inflationary impacts on costs to serve customers.





The approved new rates provide approximately $17.0 million of new annual revenues based on a weighted average cost of capital of 6.90% with a capital structure in a range of 47% to 49% equity and 51% to 53% debt, and a return on equity in a range of 9.3% to 9.5%. The new rates were effective on March 22, 2025.





As part of the regulatory process, the company has the opportunity to file a request for rehearing, reargument or reconsideration with the commission by April 7, 2025.







