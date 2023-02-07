Black Hills Corp Q4 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $72.5 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $71.2 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $72.5 Mln. vs. $71.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.16

