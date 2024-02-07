Black Hills Corp Q4 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $79.6 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $72.5 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $79.6 Mln. vs. $72.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.08

