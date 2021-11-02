Black Hills Corp Q3 Earnings Advance, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $44.1 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $36.3 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $44.1 Mln. vs. $36.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85-$4.00

