Black Hills Corp Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $27.5 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $22.8 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $439.0 million from $402.6 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

