Black Hills Corp Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) revealed a profit for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $134.3 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $127.9 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $805.2 million from $726.4 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $134.3 Mln. vs. $127.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $805.2 Mln vs. $726.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 to $4.20

