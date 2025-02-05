Black Hills Corp Profit Rises In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $98.1 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $79.6 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $597.1 million from $591.7 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $98.1 Mln. vs. $79.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $597.1 Mln vs. $591.7 Mln last year.

