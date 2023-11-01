Black Hills Corp Profit Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $45.4 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $35.0 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $407.1 million from $462.6 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $45.4 Mln. vs. $35.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $407.1 Mln vs. $462.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 to $3.85

