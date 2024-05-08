Black Hills Corp Profit Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $127.9 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $114.1 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.1% to $726.4 million from $921.2 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

