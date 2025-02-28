Black Hills Corp. to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

Black Hills Corp. will participate in four investor conferences in March 2025, with materials available online.

Quiver AI Summary

Black Hills Corp. will engage with investors in March 2025 at several conferences, including the Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference, Jefferies Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference, Siebert Williams Shank West Coast Utilities Conference, and the Scotiabank Utilities and Renewables Conference. Supporting materials for these meetings will be accessible on the company’s website prior to the events. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, Black Hills Corp. is a utility company providing natural gas and electric services to 1.35 million customers across eight states, emphasizing growth and customer focus. More details can be found on their website or through their investor relations contact.

Potential Positives

Black Hills Corp. is actively engaging with investors by participating in multiple notable industry conferences, indicating a commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The company serves a substantial customer base of 1.35 million utility customers across eight states, highlighting its significant market presence and potential for growth.

Supporting materials for investor meetings will be made available online, demonstrating a proactive approach to investor relations and accessibility of information.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What conferences will Black Hills Corp. attend in March 2025?

Black Hills Corp. will attend the Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference, Jefferies Power Conference, Siebert Williams Shank Conference, and Scotiabank Utilities Conference.

Where can I find supporting materials for the investor meetings?

Supporting materials will be available on the Black Hills Corp. website under the “Investor Relations” section before the meetings.

How many customers does Black Hills Corp. serve?

Black Hills Corp. serves approximately 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers across eight states.

What is the stock symbol for Black Hills Corp.?

The stock symbol for Black Hills Corp. is BKH, and it is listed on the NYSE.

How can I contact Black Hills Corp. Investor Relations?

You can contact Investor Relations at investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com or call the 24-Hour Media Relations Line at 888-242-3969.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BKH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $BKH stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced the company will meet with investors in March 2025 through participation in the following conferences:







Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference on March 3;



Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference on March 3;



Jefferies Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference on March 4;



Jefferies Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference on March 4;



Siebert Williams Shank West Coast Utilities Conference on March 20; and



Siebert Williams Shank West Coast Utilities Conference on March 20; and



Scotiabank Utilities and Renewables Conference on March 25.







Supporting materials for these meetings will be available on the Black Hills Corp. website at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” section prior to the meetings.







Black Hills Corp.







Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at



www.blackhillscorp.com



.







Investor Relations







Sal Diaz





investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com







24-Hour Media Relations Line







888-242-3969



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.