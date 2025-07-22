Black Hills Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second-Quarter Earnings Call

Black Hills Corp. announces quarterly dividend of $0.676 per share, second-quarter earnings release, and upcoming conference call details.

Quiver AI Summary

Black Hills Corp. announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.676 per share for common shareholders, effective for those on record by August 18, 2025, and payable on September 2, 2025. The company will release its second-quarter earnings on July 30, 2025, and host a live conference call and webcast on July 31, 2025, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants can register online for the call and obtain dial-in information. The company, based in Rapid City, South Dakota, serves 1.35 million utility customers and emphasizes its commitment to being a customer-focused, growth-oriented energy partner. More details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Black Hills Corp. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.676 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The upcoming second-quarter earnings release and conference call provide transparency and an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company regarding its financial performance.

The company serves a substantial customer base of 1.35 million utility customers across eight states, highlighting its significant market presence.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the dividend may indicate a lack of new significant growth initiatives, leading to concerns about the company's long-term strategy.

The timing of the earnings release and conference call may lead to speculation about potential disappointing financial results.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Black Hills Corp?

Black Hills Corp. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.676 per share for common stockholders.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2025, to shareholders of record by August 18, 2025.

When will Black Hills Corp. release its second-quarter earnings?

The second-quarter earnings will be released after the market closes on July 30, 2025.

How can I participate in theearnings conference call

To participate, register for the event directly at Black Hills Corp. Conference Q&A to receive dial-in information.

Where can I find more information about Black Hills Corp.?

More information about Black Hills Corp. is available on their official website at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BKH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $BKH stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BKH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BKH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKH forecast page.

$BKH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BKH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward DeArias from BMO Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $66.0 on 02/07/2025

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on the common stock at a meeting held July 22, 2025. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 18, 2025, will receive $0.676 per share, payable Sept. 2, 2025.





The company also confirms that it will release its 2025 second-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday, July 30, 2025, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 31, 2025, to discuss the company’s financial results.





To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at



Black Hills Corp. Conference Q&A



. Please allow at least five minutes to register. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.





To access a listen-only webcast and view presentation slides, please register at



Black Hills Corp. Webcast



. At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and at Black Hills’ investor relations website for up to one year.







Black Hills Corporation







Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.







Investor Relations







Sal Diaz





investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com







24-Hour Media Relations Line







888-242-3969



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.