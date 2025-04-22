Black Hills Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Q1 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Black Hills Corp. announces quarterly dividend and upcoming first-quarterearnings callfor May 2025.

Black Hills Corporation announced a quarterly dividend of $0.676 per share for common shareholders, with payment scheduled for June 1, 2025, for those on record by May 16, 2025. The company will also release its first quarter earnings for 2025 after market close on May 7, 2025, and will hold a live conference call and webcast on May 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss the financial results. Participants can register for the call and ask questions, while a listen-only webcast will also be available. Black Hills Corp. provides utility services to 1.35 million customers across eight states and focuses on being a growth-oriented energy partner.

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on the common stock at a meeting held April 22, 2025. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025, will receive $0.676 per share, payable June 1, 2025.





The company also confirms that it will release its 2025 first quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 8, 2025, to discuss the company’s financial results.





Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.







